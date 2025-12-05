Kazakh Government and importers debate food price issues

According to the Ministry’s press service, the meeting was intended to strengthen cooperation between the Government and business amid heightened public interest in price changes.

Representatives of the top 20 largest importers, authorized officials of the Agriculture, Healthcare, Interior Ministries, state revenues committee and financial monitoring agency attended the meeting.

Those present focused on food price stabilization, uninterrupted food deliveries and forming transparent pricing as well as the current market situation, exchanged data on key trends and mapped out joint measures for reducing pressure on consumers.

Utmost attention was paid to monitoring mechanisms and rapid response to changing market demands.

Following the sitting, the parties confirmed readiness to foster further cooperation and regularly exchange information to ensure market stability and protect the interests of citizens.

