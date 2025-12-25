Kazakhstan records its largest cotton harvest in 18 years

“In 2025, gross potato production reached 2.9 million tons, while cotton output totaled approximately 430,000 tons — the highest level recorded in the past 18 years. These results were made possible by a shift from traditional irrigation methods to drip irrigation. For the first time, the area of cotton fields using drip irrigation reached 50,000 ha in 2025. Meanwhile, average yields rose to 30 c/ha, with some farms achieving up to 60 c/ha,” Aidarbek Saparov said.

According to the minister, a record harvest was also recorded for legumes, totaling more than 1.1 million tons. This includes 842,000 tons of lentils, 222,000 tons of peas, and 22,000 tons of chickpeas. Oilseed crop production reached 4.8 million tons.

“In line with the President’s instructions, we will continue efforts to diversify agriculture. This will help ensure proper crop rotation, preserve soil fertility, and reduce risks for farmers,” he added.

