Kazakhstan records decline in road accidents, fatalities, and injuries

He said road accidents decreased by 5%, fatalities reduced by 15% and injuries by 6%.

Minister Yerzan Sadenov emphasized that “behind every figure is a human life,” stressing the need for continued vigilance and improvement.

The Interior Minister stressed that road safety remains under special control of the Ministry. To strengthen oversight, the ministry has tightened transport discipline and monitoring of driver behavior and compliance.

He noted all services are integrated into the TOR platform, using AI to track vehicles, detect drivers exceeding 8 hours behind the wheel, and identify stolen cars.

Utmost attention is paid to detecting wanted vehicles, fake license plates, and repeat offenders.

He stressed the expansion of traffic violation cameras from 28,000 to 32,000 units nationwide.

Earlier, First Vice Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Sultangaziyev said at a ministry board meeting that overall mortality declined by 0.8%, while deaths from circulatory diseases fell by 10.9%, cancer mortality by 5%, and road accident fatalities by 20.9%. Maternal mortality also decreased by 17.5% in the first seven months of the year.