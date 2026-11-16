Kazakhstan records 4.7% growth in oil refining

Tokayev was briefed on the main results of the country's fuel and energy sector development over the past 10 months of 2026, the progress of the heating season, and plans for the upcoming period.

The President was informed that the heating season is proceeding steadily in all regions of the country. Funding for the repair campaign at power plants has been increased to 384 billion tenge. Repairs of the main equipment and networks have been completed, the wear rate of combined heat and power plants has been reduced, and the number of plants in the «red zone» of risk has dropped to five. Electricity generation over the 10 months grew by 2.3% to 102.4 billion kWh.

Yerlan Akkenzhenov informed the Head of State that oil refining volumes increased by 4.7% and total reserves of fuels and lubricants rose to 1.2 million tons. Domestic bitumen production (1.1 million tons) has fully met the country’s needs. Projects to expand the Shymkent oil refinery to 12 million tons per year and to build a new petrochemical complex in Atyrau region are moving forward.

According to the minister, the gasification rate will reach 64.5% by the end of the year, giving 13.2 million citizens access to gas. New gas processing plants are being built at Kashagan and in Zhanaozen, and EPC contracts have been signed for projects at Karachaganak and the second phase of Kashagan. To implement the tasks set out in the Head of State’s Address, the Ministry has begun updating the country’s unified energy balance through 2035. The update takes into account energy-intensive data centers and artificial intelligence. To boost geological exploration, a record 112 subsoil plots have been put up for electronic auctions.

The President was also briefed on the introduction of digital twins at fuel and energy facilities and of a unified platform for monitoring coal supplies to 1.2 million consumers.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions on ensuring reliable power and heat supply to the population, strictly monitoring the stability of the fuel and coal markets, and implementing investment projects to a high standard.

Earlier, the Head of State received the Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Nurlan Abdirov.