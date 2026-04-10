Kazakhstan receives WHO recognition for medicines and vaccines regulation system

The status confirms that the national regulatory system meets international standards and is capable of ensuring effective control over the quality, safety, and efficacy of medical products.

According to the WHO, the achievement reflects consistent efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and develop regulatory mechanisms. Enhancing these processes, the organization notes, improves the country’s preparedness for emergencies and contributes to global health security.

In Kazakhstan, regulatory functions are carried out by the Ministry of Health through relevant structures, including the Committee for Medical and Pharmaceutical Control and the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices. These bodies oversee the full cycle, from product registration to post-market safety monitoring.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe considers the designation a significant step for both the country and the wider region. It is expected to increase public confidence in medicines and vaccines while strengthening the resilience of the healthcare system.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova called for increased vaccination amid a rise in measles cases.