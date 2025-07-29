Kazakhstan receives 10.2 bln cubic meters of water from China in 6 months

The Ministry said Kazakhstan diverted water from the Ile River to boost the storage level in the Kapchagay reservoir, Almaty region, to 100%, allowing to supply 8.52 billion cubic meters of water to Lake Balkhash.

As a result, since early 2025, the water level in Lake Balkhash rose by 32 centimeters on average from 341.55 meters to 341.87 meters according to the Baltic Sea level elevation system.

Cooperation with China covers not only transboundary rivers. In March this year, the water authorities of Kazakhstan and China for the first time signed the memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation. It provides for greater cooperation in the rational and sustainable use of water, implementation of advanced technologies, distribution and development of alternative water sources as well as exchange of experience and joint personnel training, said Nagima Azhigulova, head of the department of water cooperation with China and Russia.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had held a meeting of the Cabinet to discuss vegetation period and irrigation water supply in Kazakhstan’s southern regions, in line with the President’s directive to ensure sustainable development of agricultural sector.