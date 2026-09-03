Kazakhstan reappoints Transport Minister

Today’s meeting of the regional and infrastructure development committee of the Kazakh Qurultay approved Nurlan Sauranbayev's candidacy for Transport Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1968 in Dzhambul is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Between 2016-2016 held position of the Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

In 2017-2018 served as mayor of Shymkent.

In 2019-2021 headed the public control and organizational and territorial work of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

Since April 2021 up to June 2025 acted the chairman of the board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Nurlуbek Nalibayev as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan by presidential decree.