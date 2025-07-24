Kazakhstan, EU committed to further advance strategic partnership

During the talks, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-European cooperation, discussed regional collaboration in strategically important areas, as well as agreed on the schedule of upcoming visits and joint events.

Particular attention was given to discussing preparations for the bilateral and regional events scheduled for this year.

Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of high-level agreements reached during the Central Asia–EU Summit held in Samarkand in April of this year.

For her part, Ambassador Simkić provided information on the EU’s bilateral and regional initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth, enhancing transport connectivity, and promoting the development of green energy.

In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a regular dialogue on issues of bilateral cooperation.

