Kazakhstan reaffirms commitment to Sustainable Development Goals

The meeting on Monday brought together representatives of Kazakh government institutions, the UN Country Team, and civil society organizations.

Opening the session, Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev underlined that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are fully integrated into Kazakhstan’s national planning framework and remain under continuous interagency oversight. He noted that nearly 200 national SDG indicators are currently in place, enabling comprehensive monitoring of progress. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s steady socio-economic performance, including GDP growth of 6.5% in 2025.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa commended the country’s tangible progress, pointing out that nearly 40% of SDG targets have been achieved or are on track – well above the global average of 18%. She further acknowledged the ongoing reform momentum, including the public dialogue on the new Constitution.

Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Didar Temenov, reaffirmed that, as repeatedly emphasized by the Head of State, for Kazakhstan, the United Nations remains an indispensable and irreplaceable pillar of the international order. He stressed that the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030 provides a strategic roadmap for joint action and ensures full alignment of UN support with national development priorities.

Temenov also recalled that, at Kazakhstan’s initiative, the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan was established in Almaty. This marked an important step in strengthening development-focused regional multilateral cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Steering Committee endorsed the results achieved in 2025 and approved priorities for the current year, reaffirming the shared commitment of Kazakhstan and the United Nations to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Qazinform previously reported that Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev visited the UN Regional SDG Center in Almaty.