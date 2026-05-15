Astana and Abu Dhabi boost consular ties via digital transformation

The Kazakh delegation was headed by Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, while the UAE delegation was led by Rashed Rahmah, Director of the Consular Service Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the consultations, the two sides reaffirmed the strong level of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere and expressed their commitment to further strengthening ties grounded in mutual trust, strategic partnership, and respect for international law. The parties also underscored the importance of the existing visa-free regime in facilitating business, tourism, investment, and people-to-people exchanges between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

Alongside discussions on migration, consular legalization, mutual recognition of documents, and the protection of citizens’ rights, particular attention was devoted to the digitalization of consular services and the growing role of artificial intelligence and smart technologies in public administration.

In this context, the parties exchanged views on enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of public services through modern digital solutions, improving the responsiveness of consular assistance, and expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of digital transformation. Astana and Abu Dhabi also expressed interest in sharing best practices on the development of intelligent government services and next-generation digital platforms.

At the conclusion of the consultations, both delegations described the discussions as constructive and substantive, agreeing to maintain regular dialogue and information exchange on consular matters.

The parties further confirmed their intention to hold the next round of consular consultations in the United Arab Emirates at mutually agreed dates.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the UAE discuss investment cooperation prospects.