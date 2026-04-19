Kazakhstan reaffirms commitment to peaceful conflict resolution at Antalya Forum

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the international and regional agenda, including efforts to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East. The ministers exchanged views on further developments in the region and possible ways to stabilize the situation.

In his remarks, Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed the commitment of the Republic of Kazakhstan to promoting peaceful initiatives and stressed that Kazakhstan strongly advocates resolving conflicts exclusively through political and diplomatic means. In this context, Kazakhstan once again expressed its readiness to provide a platform for negotiations.

At the same time, the Minister emphasized that the upcoming informal OTS Summit to be held in Turkistan in May this year is intended to give fresh impetus to further strengthening the Organization’s role by fostering deeper cooperation and consolidating the efforts of member states.

In this regard, the interlocutors also discussed issues related to the further institutional development of the OTS.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also held bilateral meetings with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Fernando Aramayo Carrasco, the Republic of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys, Guinea-Bissau João Bernardo Vieira, as well as EU Special Representative for Human Rights Kajsa Ollongren, during which current issues of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed.

Earlier, Mehmet Fatih Ceylan said in an exclusive interview that Türkiye is acquiring special importance for Astana - not only as a close partner, but also as a platform through which Kazakhstan’s emerging foreign policy agency is becoming especially visible.