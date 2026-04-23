Kazakhstan and OIC pledge stronger cooperation

During the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev expressed appreciation for Khokher’s participation in the Regional Environmental Summit 2026 and emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the OIC.

For his part, Khokher praised Kazakhstan’s active role within the Organization and underlined the OIC’s intention to expand collaboration with the Republic.

Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement and continue building on their partnership.

Earlier, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal, Jean Galiev, held a meeting with the Director General for Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, Helena Malcata.