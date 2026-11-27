The meeting was attended by WADA President Witold Bańka, Director General Olivier Niggli, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov, as well as representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and national anti-doping organizations.

The agenda focused on the implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code, improving measures to protect clean sport, expanding educational and scientific anti-doping programs, and strengthening international cooperation.

During the meeting, Minister Myrzabossynov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the principles of fair competition and clean sport.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen its national anti-doping system, implement international standards, and foster an anti-doping culture among young athletes.

Our common goal is to protect athletes’ rights, ensure equal conditions for everyone, and maintain public trust in sport, stated Myrzabossynov.

Cooperation between Kazakhstan and WADA gained fresh momentum following WADA President Witold Bańka’s visit to Kazakhstan in October 2025. During the visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Bańka with the Order of Dostyq, 2nd Class, in recognition of his contribution to the development of sport in Kazakhstan.

WADA’s Foundation Board is the agency’s highest governing body. It comprises representatives of the international sports movement and government authorities and plays a key role in shaping global anti-doping policy.