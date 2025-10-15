Head of State and WADA President hold talks in Kazakh capital

Greeting the WADA President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the critical role of the World Anti-Doping Agency as a key institution in the global fight against doping in sports.

The Kazakh President highlighted the visit of Witold Bańka to Astana will mark a significant step on the way to expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and WADA.

During the talks, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the firm stance of the Anti-Doping Agency in combating systemic violations and supporting global standards of clean sport. He emphasized that this is vital not only for athletes but also for millions of fans worldwide.

As stated there, the only anti-doping laboratory in Central Asia works in Kazakhstan under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The lab hosts the Regional Anti-Doping Organization which includes Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Mongolia and Afghanistan.

In his turn, WADA President Witold Bańka expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s support of the agency’s initiatives and noted the high level of cooperation with national sports structures.

The sides confirmed commitment to the development of long-term cooperation and further strengthening Kazakhstan’s standing as a responsible and reliable partner of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Photo credit: Akorda

To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded WADA President Witold Bańka the Dostyq Order, II degree, for his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s sports.

