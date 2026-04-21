Kazakhstan ready to supply livestock vaccines to Mongolia

"Our countries possess enormous natural resources. Kazakhstan has vast experience in the mining industry, including geological exploration and subsoil development. We are ready to join forces in developing this sector.

Modernizing the agricultural sector and supporting livestock farming are matters of paramount importance for our nations. Presently, ensuring that livestock products meet international safety standards is critical. Kazakhstan has established the production of an effective vaccine to protect farm livestock from diseases. We are interested in supplying our domestic vaccine to Mongolia and are exploring the possibility of opening joint production facilities in the future.

Kazakhstan is ready to support Mongolia's plans to establish an Earth remote sensing system. We could also train qualified professionals for this industry.

Our country places special emphasis on digital development. This is a strategic direction that determines Kazakhstan's future and its place in global competition. Today, Mr. Khürelsükh will visit the Alem.AI International Center and the Smart City Control Center. On the whole, our countries are interested in developing cooperation in the field of digitalization," said the Head of State.