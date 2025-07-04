Kazakhstan ready to invest in Torghundi-Herat railroad construction, says PM Bektenov

Among the attendees of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) were the presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, the Pakistani premier, deputy prime ministers of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. The event also gathered representatives of a number of international organizations, including the OTS, CICA, TRACECA, UN, UNESCAP and so on.

The 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) focused on issues of economic cooperation between the member states. Discissions on cooperation in transport and logistics, energy, climate security, digital transformation and others took place.

On the sidelines of the event, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, during which trade-economic, transport and logistics, agricultural cooperation was discussed.

Photo credit: Kazakh government

During the meeting, Bektenov reiterated Kazakhstan’s readiness to invest in the construction of the Torghundi-Herat railroad upon the Head of State’s initiative.

Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia. Construction of the trans-Afghan railroad will contribute to the development of the entire region. The Kazakh government confirms its intention to implement this project; the corresponding memorandum is set to be signed soon, said the Kazakh Premier.

Photo credit: Kazakh government

