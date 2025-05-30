Kazakhstan ready to boost oil exports to Italy – President

“Another relevant issue is to develop cooperation in energy. This field traditionally serves as a driving force of the Kazakh-Italian partnership. Our country is among Top-3 major oil exporters to the European Union. Last year, Kazakh oil supplies to the Italian market exceeded 30 million tons, which is 27% more than a year before. If necessary, Kazakhstan is ready to increase its current exports,” the Head of State noted.

Alongside, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the future belongs to alternative energy and transition to a low-carbon economy is one of Kazakhstan’s priorities.

He thanked Italian partners for implementation of joint projects in construction of wind and solar power stations in several regions of Kazakhstan.

He said that Italy, with its up-to-date technologies, could more actively assist in decarbonization of Central Asian economies.

“Kazakhstan has significant potential for green hydrogen and ammonia production. To support green projects in the region and create an international chain of this non-hydrocarbon fuel supply, we propose to establish close interaction with the Global Biofuels Alliance, co-founded by Italy,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, the President said that the volume of Italian investment in Kazakhstan had exceeded $7.6 billion.