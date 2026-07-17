Kazakhstan ready to boost grain and fertilizers supplies to Cambodia

The Head of State said that Kazakhstan highly values partnership with Cambodia, based on strong ties of friendship and mutual respect.

The President emphasized that there is huge potential for adding positive momentum to the two countries’ trade and economic cooperation.

According to the Head of State, the most promising areas for increasing trade turnover include agriculture, the textile industry, tourism, construction, the food industry, transport, and logistics.

In particular, Kazakhstan is ready to raise exports of grain, fertilizers, and other agricultural products to Cambodia.

Moreover, Kazakhstan, ranked 24th in the UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI), is ready to share its experience in the field of advanced technologies.

Photo credit: Akorda

For his part, the Prime Minister of Cambodia confirmed his country’s interest in strengthening relations with Kazakhstan.

He pointed out the importance of intensifying ties between the governments and business communities of the two countries, and expressed his readiness to fully support the implementation of joint projects.

The sides also exchanged views on interaction within international and regional structures.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Cambodian side for its support of the activity of the CICA, and informed Hun Manet about Astana’s initiative to set up the International Water Organization under the UN aegis.

At the end of the meeting, Hun Manet invited the President of Kazakhstan to pay a visit to Cambodia at any convenient time.

As it was previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul in Shanghai.