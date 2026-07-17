Head of State invites Thai PM to visit Kazakhstan

As the Head of State emphasized, Kazakhstan views Thailand as one of its key partners in Southeast Asia.

President Tokayev hailed the prospects for economic cooperation. In the first four months of 2026, bilateral trade volume surged by 76% year-on-year, exceeding $110 million.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, this figure can be significantly expanded, primarily through the export of agricultural products.

To create favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, the Head of State proposed strengthening direct cooperation between the two countries' governments.

Tourism is another promising area of partnership.

Thailand has traditionally been one of the most popular destinations for citizens of Kazakhstan. In 2025 alone, over 150,000 Kazakhstani tourists visited the country.

In turn, Kazakhstan can offer Thai citizens unique leisure opportunities, particularly in winter tourism.

Photo source: Akorda

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed Thailand's keen interest in boosting cooperation across a wide range of areas of mutual interest.

According to him, Bangkok believes it is essential to give a new impetus to cooperation in trade, economy, digitalization, and tourism.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reported that President Tokayev proposed a series of initiatives to develop cross-border digital infrastructure and harmonize artificial intelligence policies at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.