Kazakhstan ready to boost exports of goods worth $350mln to Armenia, says Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the reciprocal visits made at the level of heads of state last year produced fresh impetus for all-round development of Kazakh-Armenian relations.

Your first official visit to Astana is of special importance in terms of fostering our partnerships. I would like to convey our great sympathy to the people of Armenia and your country, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader noted that Kazakhstan welcomes the draft deal on peace and establishment of interstate relations between Yerevan and Baku. According to Tokayev, this milestone event will herald the beginning of lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and help strengthen security and promote cooperation between the region and Kazakhstan as well as the entire Central Asian region.

In his turn, the Armenian diplomat expressed gratitude for the warm welcome.

Armenia largely shares your vision for strategic partnership between our nations, said Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

Mirzoyan said that the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Kazakhstan work together to fulfill the agreements reached during the official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Yerevan last year.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for promoting bilateral relations in trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics as well as cultural-humanitarian fields.

The Kazakh leader stated the readiness of domestic businesses to boost exports of goods worth 350 million US dollars to Armenia.

Earlier, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held talks in Astana.