Kazakhstan ready for mutually beneficial agreements with Cyprus — Tokayev

According to the Head of State, the sides confirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral relations and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation.

"We have just had a very productive exchange of views tête-à-tête. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation and agreed that there are many opportunities yet to be uncovered and seized in the future. As for Kazakhstan, we are ready to move forward and enter into any mutually beneficial agreements, as we highly value our traditional friendly ties with your country. This is of great importance to us," Tokayev said.

The President also noted the symbolism of Christodoulides' visit to Kazakhstan during the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"We greatly value your leadership during this period and wish you further success as this vital mission enters its final stage," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State emphasized that the President of Cyprus has made a significant contribution to strengthening his country's international standing.

"Under your leadership, Cyprus continues to pursue a balanced, responsible, and forward-looking foreign policy. Kazakhstan is interested in developing a comprehensive partnership with your country," the Kazakh President highlighted.

The President underscored that relations between the two countries have demonstrated steady positive momentum in recent years. The two nations regularly maintain political contacts and hold foreign ministry consultations, while the opening of embassies in Astana and Nicosia has created a solid foundation for practical cooperation.

The Head of State also noted the symbolism of the Cypriot leader's arrival on the first flight of the Larnaca–Astana route, which marked the launch of regular direct air service between the two countries.

Earlier, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Cyprus held narrow-format talks in Astana.