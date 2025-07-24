Kazakhstan reaches team acrobatic final at World Aquatics Championships in Singapore

Kazakhstan advanced to the final of the team acrobatic routine after scoring 190.1238 points and finishing 11th in the qualification round.

Team Kazakhstan is represented by Nargiza Bolatova, Viktor Druzin, Xenia Makarova, Arina Myasnikova, Zhaklin Yakimova, Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Anna Pavlevtsova, and Zhaniya Zhiengazy in the event.

The final of the team acrobatic routine is set to take place on July 25.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin finished 8th in the men's artistic swimming solo free program.