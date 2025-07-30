Kazakhstan reaches men's epee semifinal at 2025 World Fencing Championships

Kazakhstan clinched a narrow win 45-43 over Italy in the men’s team epee quarterfinal at the 2025 World Fencing Championships.

The Kazakhstani epee fencers managed to defeat their opponents from China in Round of 16 and Russia in Round of 32.

Kazakhstan is set to face off against Japan in the semifinal.

