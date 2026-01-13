Kazakhstan reaches 100% access to clean drinking water

In line with the Head of State’s instruction to ensure full access to drinking water by the end of 2025, comprehensive efforts have been undertaken to develop water supply infrastructure, the vice minister said. Since 2021, around 835 billion tenge has been allocated from the budget to implement more than 1,600 projects, including 132 billion tenge from the State Guarantee Fund.

As a result, centralized water supply systems have been extended to 34 cities and 756 rural settlements. In addition, water treatment block modules have been installed in 699 villages using local budget funds.

By comparison, in 2021, access to water supply services stood at 90% for the rural population and 97.5% for urban residents.

“Thus, based on information from local executive bodies, the target set by the Head of State has been achieved, ensuring 100% coverage of all populated areas nationwide, including 90 cities and 6,087 rural settlements with a total population of 7.5 million,” Kuandyk Kazhkenov said.

In particular, 4,747 rural settlements are connected to centralized water supply systems, covering 96% of the rural population, while another 1,340 rural settlements rely on decentralized water supply systems, accounting for the remaining 4%. Of these, 1,102 villages are supplied through water purification block modules, covering 3.6% of the rural population. In 219 sparsely populated villages, water is provided via private wells, while in 19 remote settlements, where water sources are unavailable, drinking water is delivered by tanker trucks. These villages have an average population of around 70 people.

