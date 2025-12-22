Astana to reach 100% gas coverage in 2026 — Zhenis Kassymbek

Speaking at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek reported that Astana is implementing a series of large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at expanding capacity in heating, electricity, and water supply systems.

He said that several key facilities have already been commissioned, including the third drinking water pumping station (NFS-3), gas-fired thermal stations, an electrical substation, and other critical infrastructure.

According to the mayor, the completion of NFS-3 and the second pipeline from the Astana Reservoir has increased the city’s drinking water supply by more than 100,000 cubic meters per day. Current surplus capacity exceeds 60,000 cubic meters daily. Construction of a fourth water pumping station (NFS-4) has also begun this year, which is expected to secure a stable water supply for decades, with further expansion planned.

Wastewater infrastructure is also being expanded. Capacity at the KOS-1 treatment facility is being increased, construction of KOS-2 is underway, and local wastewater treatment plants are being built in the Koktal and Ondiris residential areas, as well as in the Industrial Park. These projects are scheduled for completion in 2028-2029 and are expected to resolve wastewater disposal issues completely.

He also highlighted the fact that the newly launched heat sources have boosted the city’s thermal capacity by 34%, resulting in a surplus of 500 gigacalories per hour.

— The current heating season is proceeding in the normal way. At present temperatures of -20°C (-4°F), the heat surplus stands at around 1,500 gigacalories per hour. To maintain long-term energy stability, construction of the new Telman gas thermal station is underway, while preparations have begun to expand CHP-2 and design the second phase of CHP-3. As instructed by the Head of State, the gasification of the capital is nearing completion. Coverage has reached 95%, with gas supplied to 14 residential areas. Next year, we will bring this figure to 100%, Zhenis Kassymbek said.

As Qazinform earlier reported, the mayor announced plans to construct 12 schools in Astana in 2026.