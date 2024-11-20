Kazakhstan ratifies treaty on establishing International Organization for Russian Language

Deputy Aigul Kuspan said the treaty was signed in Bishkek last October 13.

It provides for building an independent international structure. She noted Russian along with English, Arabian, Spanish, Chinese and French has the status of an official language of the United Nations.

Kuspan mentioned the treat is aimed at strengthening friendship, good neighborliness, mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation between the member states.

Besides, Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister added Russian is not only the official language of the United Nations but is also a working language of international organizations including the CIS, OSCE, CSTO, SCO and EAEU. He said there are special organizations aimed at the development of the UN's official languages, for example, Francophonie which represent over 56 French-speaking countries. The Arabic Language International Council is an intergovernmental linguistic organization uniting Arabic-speaking countries, and large international institutions such as the British Council, Confucius Institute, Cervantes, etc.

As of today, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan ratified the treaty.

The decision to sign the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the International Organization for the Russian Language was taken at the meeting of the CIS Heads of State last October.

It is worth noting that the leading national and state universities of Kazakhstan will set up departments of Chinese Language. The Chinese language will be recommended for learning as the second [foreign- editor] language. This is what Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek said at the international symposium “Cooperation in Higher Education and Production Integration" held in Astana.