EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria

    17:21, 18 March 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Agreement on the Readmission and Transit of Persons with Illegal Stay between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Austria, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The document seeks to establish a legal framework for effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and Austria in combating illegal migration, as well as introduce fast and orderly procedures for identifying and safely returning individuals who do not meet, or no longer meet, the conditions for entry and stay in the territories of the two countries.

    The agreement provides for a system of legal, administrative, and procedural measures aimed at implementing mechanisms for the readmission and transit of persons with illegal stay. It also outlines procedures for dispute resolution, its entry into force, duration, and conditions for termination.

    Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Austria’s Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum have been designated as competent authorities responsible for implementing the document.

    Kazakhstan has signed similar readmission agreements with 21 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Belarus, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Estonia, Serbia, France, and Italy.

    Kazakhstan-Austria President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Migration Europe World News
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All