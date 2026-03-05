Kazakh Senate greenlights readmission agreement with Austria

The document signed in February last year in Astana seeks to establish a legal framework for effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and Austria in combating illegal migration, as well as introduce fast and orderly procedures for identifying and safely returning individuals who do not meet, or no longer meet, the conditions for entry and stay in the territories of the two countries.

The agreement provides for a system of legal, administrative, and procedural measures aimed at implementing mechanisms for the readmission and transit of persons with illegal stay. It also outlines procedures for dispute resolution, its entry into force, duration, and conditions for termination.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Austria’s the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum have been designated as competent authorities responsible for implementing the document.

Kazakhstan has signed similar readmission agreements with 21 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Belarus, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Estonia, Serbia, France, and Italy.

