Kazakhstan ratifies Protocol on Water and Health

The text of the law is to be published in the press soon.

The Protocol was adopted on June 17, 1999, in London. Its goal is to protect human health and well-being through the rational management of water resources and prevention of water-related diseases.

What the Protocol provides for:

setting specific targets for water supply, sanitation, and public health;

developing surveillance and early warning systems for water-related diseases;

creating emergency response plans;

strengthening cooperation between agencies responsible for water quality;

engaging the public in decision-making and raising awareness;

promoting international cooperation in the water sector;

Kazakhstan’s accession to the Protocol will enable the country to adopt global best practices in water safety and public health. The country will also gain access to modern technologies and expertise in the purification and delivery of safe drinking water, the treatment and reuse of wastewater, as well as participate in the development of joint monitoring and early warning systems, and emergency response plans.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday issued an order regarding some digitalization matters in Kazakhstan.