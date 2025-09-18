Kazakhstan ratifies investment protection agreement with Turkmenistan

The text of the Law is published in print media.

Earlier senator Amadgeldy Nugmanov said the law is aimed at creating transparent, stable and predictable conditions for investors, expanding long-term economic cooperation.

“The law is a fundamental legal instrument that provides comprehensive support and protection of investment processes across all economic sectors, from state to private investments, including the whole range of entrepreneurship and business activities between the two countries. This is precisely what makes this document unique and especially important: for the first time, clear guarantees and obligations to protect the interests of the entire investment community of both countries are enshrined into the law at the interstate level,” the senator said.

The agreement plays an important role in creating mechanisms for settling investment disputes, providing access to international jurisdiction.