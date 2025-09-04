Senate to debate ratifying investment protection agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan

The deputies are expected to debate the ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on mutual promotion and protection of investments.

Signed on October 10 last year in Ashgabat, the Agreement is designed to create a favorable environment for investors, FDI flow and greater economic well-being of its parties.

Termination of the appointment of the Kazakh Supreme Court judge, ratification of the protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Russia on building the Baiterek space rocket complex at Baikonur Cosmodrome as of December 22, 2024, are also on the agenda.

The complex construction is set to be completed in May 2028.

As earlier reported, the first plenary session of the Kazakh Majilis of the VIII convocation is to be held on September 3.