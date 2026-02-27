Kazakhstan ratifies EAEU agreement on vehicle weights and dimensions

The document, signed on December 13, 2024, in Moscow, aims to harmonize requirements for vehicle parameters across EAEU territories. It will ensure equal and transparent conditions for international road carriers.

Main objectives of the Agreement:

Effective utilization of the EAEU's transit potential;

Enhancing the efficiency of international road transport along Eurasian transport corridors;

Ensuring the preservation of road infrastructure;

Enhancing road safety;

Improving the quality of transport services.

The adoption of this Decree creates the legal framework for the further development of transit shipping and strengthens Kazakhstan’s position as a key transport and logistics hub in the region.

