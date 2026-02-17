EN
    Kazakh President inks law ratifying EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement

    18:40, 17 February 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law on the ratification of the Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one part, and Mongolia, on the other part, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Law
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh Senate ratified the EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement. It provides for establishing a joint committee to monitor, settle disputes, and ensure the protection of the interests of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in Mongolia’s market.

     

