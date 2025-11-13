EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan ratifies criminal justice agreements with Morocco

    20:15, 13 November 2025

    The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the laws ratifying three agreements with the Kingdom of Morocco, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State signed the following Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan:

    — On the Ratification of the Agreement on Extradition between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Morocco;

    — On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Morocco;

    — On the Ratification of the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Morocco.

    Earlier, the President ratified the launch of the International Money Laundering Risk Assessment Center.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All