Kazakhstan ratifies criminal justice agreements with Morocco

The Head of State signed the following Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan:

— On the Ratification of the Agreement on Extradition between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Morocco;

— On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Morocco;

— On the Ratification of the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Morocco.

