Kazakhstan ratifies CIS Agreement on Free Trade in Services

The text of the law is published in print media.

Earlier, the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament approved the draft law on free trade in services with the CIS states.

The purpose of the document is to expand trade and economic cooperation between the parties, to provide access for Kazakhstani exporters of services to the markets of partners, to open opportunities for establishing enterprises with the participation of Kazakhstani capital and to create additional conditions for attracting investment and protecting mutual investments.

The main objectives are to ensure sustainable development of the free-trade zone of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as to create favorable conditions for further growth of the CIS states’ economies.

