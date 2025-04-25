Kazakh President signs amendments to Public Health Code, Gambling Law

The law introduces amendments to the Public Health and Health Care Code, laws on advertising, gambling, and Mandatory Social Health Insurance (MSHI).

The first set of amendments addresses health care issues, while the second set bans gambling and pool betting advertising via switching it to subscription services as well as online gambling advertising. Gambling ads are also banned from media outlets, except for sports media.

The text of law is to be published in the press.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had set up a Gambling Business and Lottery Regulation Committee.