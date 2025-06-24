EN
    Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to Treaty on Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development

    19:55, 24 June 2025

    The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Treaty on Establishment of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, signed on June 9, 2009,” Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    Earlier it was reported that the President signed the law on amnesty ahead of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
