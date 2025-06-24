Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to Treaty on Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development
19:55, 24 June 2025
The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Treaty on Establishment of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, signed on June 9, 2009,” Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
