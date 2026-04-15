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    Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to Convention on legal assistance

    20:46, 15 April 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Convention on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, and criminal cases dated January 22, 1993," Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Additionally, the President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Convention on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, and criminal cases dated October 7, 2002."

    The texts of the laws are being published in the official press.

    Earlier, the Kazakh President ratified amendments to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders Law and justice Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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