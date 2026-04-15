Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to Convention on legal assistance
20:46, 15 April 2026
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Convention on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, and criminal cases dated January 22, 1993," Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Additionally, the President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Convention on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, and criminal cases dated October 7, 2002."
The texts of the laws are being published in the official press.
Earlier, the Kazakh President ratified amendments to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.