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    Kazakh President ratifies amendments to Convention on International Civil Aviation

    17:05, 7 April 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, today signed the law ratifying the Protocol relating to amendments to Article 50(a) and Article 56 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.

    Kazakh President ratifies amendments to Convention on International Civil Aviation
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    The text of the law is set to be published in the press soon. 

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on his election as the state president. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Civil aviation Laws, decrees, orders Air communication
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