Kazakh President ratifies amendments to Convention on International Civil Aviation
17:05, 7 April 2026
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, today signed the law ratifying the Protocol relating to amendments to Article 50(a) and Article 56 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
The text of the law is set to be published in the press soon.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on his election as the state president.