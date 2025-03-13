KZT27bln required to establish Industrial Cooperation Center on Kazakh-Uzbek border

According to senator Alisher Satvaldiyev, the Industrial Cooperation Center will be located next to Kazakhstan’s Atameken and Uzbekistan’s Gulistan border checkpoints.

“It [the Industrial Cooperation Center – edit] will include production facilities, warehouses and transport infrastructure. This decision will let accelerate cargo transportations, decrease logistics costs, reduce the number of participants in the supply chains, reduce the cost of products for the end consumer and increase the efficiency of supplies,” the senator said.

The facility will cover an area of 100 hectares, with each side allocating 50 hectares of land plots.

This territory will be granted the status of a regional industrial zone.

“Following an open tender carried out by Turkistan region, Trans Continental Logistic Gr company was determined the project investor. According to preliminary data, the investments will amount to around 27 billion tenge. The terms and sum of financing will be announced upon signing the agreements,” Alisher Satvaldiyev said.

Technical launch is slated for the fourth quarter of 2026, and official opening is scheduled for the first half of 2027.

The Center is called to contribute to the creation of new productions and jobs, to the processing of agricultural and industrial products, as well as to the development of production in pharmaceutical, electrotechnical, chemical, leather, textile and sowing industries.

Earlier, Majilis deputies approved the draft law “On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on regulation of the activity of the Central Asia International Industrial Cooperation Center.”