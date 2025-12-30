Kazakhstan ratifies agreement extending status of UNESCO Glaciological Center for eight years

The text of the law is set to be published in the press.

As Senate Deputy Altynbek Nukhuly earlier said, the agreement was drawn up following the directive from the Head of State, made at the meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology under the Kazakh President, in April last year, and was signed in June this year in Astana.

By ratifying the agreement, Kazakhstan renews the status of the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre (CARGC), established based on the 2012 agreement between Kazakhstan and UNESCO, as a Category 2 Centre under UNESCO for eight years. Previously, the country ratified the agreement in 2017, extending the status for six years.

The center carries out research and analysis on glaciers, snowpack, and water resources, the impacts of climate change, as well as facilitates the exchange of scientific data among regional countries.

Through glacier research in territories of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, the center provides scientific data on Syr Darya, Amu Darya, Ili, and Chu-Talas river basins, allowing government agencies to plan water policy based on scientific evidence.

