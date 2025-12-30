Kazakh President signs law on crime prevention, amends Code on administrative offences

The law on crime prevention paves the way for a balanced system of interaction and coordination of agencies involved in crime prevention to reduce crime and enhance public safety, as well as promote social stability.

It provides for the merger of the five existing legislative acts, creating an integrated and more effective crime prevention mechanism. This means enhanced public safety for citizens, as well as greater public involvement in crime prevention.

Among the key novelties is extension of rights and duties of auxiliary police officers, empowering them to participate in legal awareness campaigns, preventive work in educational institutions, and with individual citizens, as well as to assist in the search for missing persons, and to secure crime scenes until police arrival.

The system for crime prevention has been revised to include general, individual, and special measures aimed at early risk identification and preventing unlawful behavior.

The law features new provisions for targeted work with potential offenders, clarifies government agency powers, enhances inter-agency coordination, and introduces new individual prevention tools.

Additionally, the Head of State inked the law introducing amendments and additions to the Code on Administrative Offences.

