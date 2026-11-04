Kazakhstan ratifies 15-year loan agreement with Asian Development Bank

According to a report on the draft law, the loan agreement between Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank was signed on September 11, 2026.

Under the agreement, the ADB will provide Kazakhstan with a loan of 3.41 billion Chinese yuan, equivalent to approximately 231.6 billion tenge at the current exchange rate. The loan will have a maturity period of 15 years, including a three-year grace period.

The interest rate will be based on SHIBOR plus a variable spread, while the commitment fee will stand at 0.15%.

"The implementation of the loan agreement will ensure timely financing of the Government's priority socio-economic commitments and strengthen the resilience of Kazakhstan's financial sector," the document states.

The funds will be allocated to cover priority expenditure, including social programs, transport infrastructure, industry, education and other key areas.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the ADB approved the first strategic business outlook, projected $104.5 billion in financing by 2029.