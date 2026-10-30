ADB approves first strategic business outlook, projects $104.5 billion in financing by 2029

ADB President Masato Kanda said the new framework brings together the bank’s strategic, operational, workforce and financial planning to improve its ability to respond to the evolving needs of its member countries.

“Building on our previous planning approach, this new outlook brings strategy, operations, workforce, and financial planning together in a single framework to help ADB respond with greater agility and flexibility to our members’ evolving needs,” Kanda said. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining high operational standards and improving efficiency to deliver the expanded financing program.

The new strategy comes amid growing demand for development financing, increasing economic uncertainty, rising disaster risks and rapid technological advancements. It also introduces sensitivity testing under different economic and operational scenarios, allowing the bank to better anticipate potential risks and adjust its plans accordingly.

Under its base-case projections, ADB expects to allocate $81.6 billion to sovereign operations, primarily supporting government-led initiatives, and $22.8 billion to nonsovereign operations, which mainly finance private sector activities.

As part of its efforts to improve development outcomes, the bank plans to place greater emphasis on project readiness, portfolio performance and the early identification of implementation risks. This will include expanding on-the-ground support, particularly in countries with limited institutional resources and implementation capacity.

ADB also intends to strengthen coordination between its public and private sector operations and mobilize additional private investment.

The Strategic Business Outlook reaffirms the bank’s commitment to poverty reduction and supporting vulnerable communities, including populations in fragile and conflict-affected areas and small island developing states.

Key priorities under the framework include strengthening food, water and energy security, improving disaster preparedness, promoting regional cooperation and supporting emerging industries, including critical minerals processing.

To assess progress, ADB will evaluate its performance based not only on financing commitments but also on measurable development outcomes. The bank will also pursue more efficient internal processes and expand the use of digital technologies to support the implementation of its broader program.

The Strategic Business Outlook will serve as the overarching framework guiding ADB’s operations through 2029. However, individual financing proposals and budget decisions will continue to undergo separate review and approval processes.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Azerbaijan secured a $40 million ADB loan to boost women-led businesses and farming.