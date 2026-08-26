Kazakhstan ranks second globally in recognition of teachers’ work – Tokayev

The Head of State noted that the country is taking measures to strengthen the authority of teachers and provide them with comprehensive support.

"A special law 'On the Status of Teachers' has been adopted. This year, amendments were made to this law, providing additional legal and social guarantees for education workers," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President also recalled that October 5th was officially recognized as a professional holiday for teachers. The title of "Kazakhstannyn Enbek Sinirgen Ustazy" ("Honored Teacher of Kazakhstan") was included in the list of state awards. Approximately 100 teachers have already been awarded this title.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that three teachers had been awarded the "Kazakhstannyn Enbek Erі" title over the past three years.

"Undoubtedly, this is a sign of the state’s deepest respect for the teaching profession," the Head of State noted.

Moreover, Kazakhstan ranks among the top five countries in the world in terms of teachers’ satisfaction with their salaries. According to data cited by the President, 95% of education workers are satisfied with their profession, while 80% said they would choose to become teachers again.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 10-fold rise in Olympiad medalists from rural schools.