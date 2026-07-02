Kazakhstan ranks second globally in teacher recognition

Minister of Enlightenment Zhuldyz Suleimenova announced this at the 4th plenary session of the Global Businesswomen Council in Astana on Thursday.

The minister noted that women's economic empowerment is directly linked to the quality of education, human capital development, sustainable economic growth, and national competitiveness.

"Presently, women make up more than 80 percent of the teaching staff in Kazakhstan's education system. Every day, they teach and raise the next generation, helping children gain knowledge, develop skills, and build discipline, responsibility, and respect for labor. It is through the work of teachers that the country's human capital is formed," Suleimenova said.

According to her, the state has consistently taken measures to raise the status of teachers. These include boosting teacher salaries, reinforcing legal protections, reducing administrative burdens, and enhancing professional growth opportunities.

"Today, Kazakhstan ranks second globally in terms of public recognition of the teaching profession and is among the top five countries with the highest levels of teacher satisfaction with pay. According to research, 95 percent of teachers are satisfied with their work, and about 80 percent say that given the choice, they would become teachers again," the minister said.

Zhuldyz Suleimenova added that for women, the education sector remains one of the most important opportunities for professional fulfillment, stable employment, and social protection.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had approved the legislation to protect teachers' rights.