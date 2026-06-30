Kazakhstan ranks among EU's top oil and coal suppliers in Q1 2026

The report shows that Kazakhstan accounted for 9.6% of the EU's petroleum oil imports during the January to March period, placing it behind only the United States, which supplied 17.8%, and Norway with 16.6%.

Source: Eurostat database (Comext) and Eurostat estimates

In coal exports, Kazakhstan ranked fourth among the EU's suppliers. Australia remained the largest source of coal imports, followed by the United States and Colombia.

Source: Eurostat database (Comext) and Eurostat estimates

Overall, the value of the EU's energy imports declined by 16.3% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, while import volumes remained almost unchanged, falling by just 0.3%. Eurostat attributed the decrease primarily to lower energy prices rather than reduced demand.

The United States remained the EU's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, accounting for 57.4% of imports, while Norway retained its position as the leading supplier of natural gas delivered by pipeline.

Eurostat noted that the EU's energy import patterns have changed significantly since 2022, as sanctions on Russian energy prompted member states to diversify their sources of oil, gas and coal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that almost 13% of Kazakhstan’s oil is supplied to the European market.