According to data released by the Brazilian Steel Institute (Aço Brasil), drawing on World Steel Association statistics, Kazakhstan's steel output reached 3.27 million metric tons in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 3.087 million metric tons a year earlier.

In September alone, Kazakhstan produced 320,000 metric tons of steel, up 11.9% from 286,000 metric tons in the same month last year.

In the global ranking, Kazakhstan placed 28th, just behind Australia and ahead of Argentina.

China retained its position as the world's largest steel producer, generating 724.17 million metric tons in the first nine months of 2026. India followed with 129.96 million metric tons, while the United States ranked third with 64.95 million metric tons.

The remaining places in the top 10 were occupied by Japan, Russia, South Korea, Türkiye, Germany, Brazil, and Vietnam.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had ranked 44th in the Opportunity category of U.S. News & World Report's Best Countries 2026 rankings and 53rd overall among 100 nations.