Kazakhstan makes top 50 for opportunity - how does it rank overall?

According to the country’s ranking profile, Kazakhstan scored 53.9 out of 100 for opportunity, its highest placement across the eight categories assessed. Its overall score was 53.8.

Health was Kazakhstan’s second-highest placement among the eight categories, with the country placing 50th and scoring 64.2. It ranked 54th in infrastructure, economic development and governance.

The country placed lower in civic health at 60th, culture and tourism at 73rd, and natural environment at 88th, highlighting differences in its performance across the areas covered by the study.

The 2026 edition uses a substantially revised approach. According to the methodology, U.S. News replaced its previous perception-based framework with an assessment of 100 statistical indicators drawn from more than 30 organizations and sources, including the World Bank, United Nations, private companies and academic research.

The indicators cover eight categories and 24 subcategories. A panel of 42 experts helped determine the weight of each category, with governance, economic development and health carrying the greatest influence on the overall result. Opportunity accounts for 10.8% of the final score.

The calculation rewards balanced performance across categories, meaning a strong result in one area cannot fully offset weaker outcomes elsewhere. The methodological change also means this year’s positions are not directly comparable with those in previous editions.

The rankings use the latest available figures for each indicator, including earlier data where more recent figures are unavailable. They therefore do not represent statistics collected exclusively in 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan ranked 66th among 161 countries in the 2026 Legatum Prosperity Index, placing ahead of its Central Asian neighbors. The country ranked 32nd globally in education and 53rd in standard of living.