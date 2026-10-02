Kazakhstan ranks among world’s largest wheat producers

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Kazakhstan’s share of global wheat production significantly exceeds the combined share of the other Central Asian countries and Eurasian Economic Union member states, excluding Russia.

Five countries and regions together account for around 65% of global wheat production. The EU leads with a 17.2% share, followed by China at 16.6%, India at 14%, Russia at 10.7%, and the U.S. at 6.4%.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is continuing to diversify its crop structure. The share of grain crops in the country’s total planted area has fallen from 72% to 66% as wheat acreage has been reduced and more land allocated to oilseeds. Oilseed cultivation has expanded to 5.2 million ha, increasing its share of the total planted area from 13% to 18%.

So far, farmers have harvested 13.5 million ha, or 83% of the country’s grain crop area, collecting 19.9 million tons of grain at an average yield of 14.7 c/ha.

According to Government forecasts cited by analysts, the overall grain harvest is expected to exceed the long-term average. The projected output should be sufficient to meet domestic demand for food grain, animal feed, and seed, while also allowing Kazakhstan to maintain its export volumes.

Oilseed harvesting is also progressing, with 2.4 million ha harvested and 2.4 million tons collected so far. By the end of the campaign, Kazakhstan expects its oilseed harvest to exceed 5 million tons.

At the same time, the country is looking to expand deep grain processing. Six major investment projects with a combined capacity of 5.8 million tons are planned for phased implementation through 2029, with total investment estimated at $4 billion.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

Two deep corn processing projects have already been launched in 2026, including Kazkrahmal in Turkistan region and a project by Fufeng Group in Zhambyl region.

Earlier, Kazakhstan exported 15.5 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent during the 2025/2026 marketing year, reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier to the global food market.